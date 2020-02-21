Estás leyendo: La cumbre por los presupuestos europeos acaba sin acuerdo

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cumbre de la UE La cumbre por los presupuestos europeos acaba sin acuerdo

"No ha sido posible. Necesitamos más tiempo", ha dicho el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel, tras constatar el desacuerdo entre los países más ricos, que prefieren limitar sus contribuciones, y aquellos que quieren un presupuesto más ambicioso.

La presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Úrsula von der Leyen y el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel, comparecen ante la prensa en Bruselas. (REUTERS)
La presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Úrsula von der Leyen y el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel, comparecen ante la prensa en Bruselas. (REUTERS)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

bruselas

Actualizado:

El bando de los países más ricos y el de los más pobres no lograron conciliar sus  preferencias y decidieron dar el Consejo Europeo por terminado en la tarde del viernes. España califica la nueva propuesta sobre la mesa de "muy insuficiente" y aún no hay fecha para una nueva reunión.

Más de 24 horas de negociación, noche en vela mediante para Charles Michel, no han sido suficientes para cerrar el abismo en la negociación por el presupuesto europeo para el período 2021-2027. Los dos bandos siguen inmutables: en un lado, los que quieren un presupuesto más ambicioso, y en el otro, los que prefieren limitar la subida de sus contribuciones para tapar el agujero del brexit, cifrado en unos 10.000 millones de euros al año.

"No ha sido posible. Necesitamos más tiempo", ha dicho el presidente del Consejo Europeo, tras constatar el fracaso. Michel no ha querido dar todavía una fecha para una próxima reunión, antes tendrán que testar los ánimos y buscar una manera de avanzar. "A veces tienes que dejar que las cosas maduren", ha dicho la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, también presente durante las negociaciones. "Aún no estamos ahí pero vamos en el buen camino".

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú