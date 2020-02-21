bruselasActualizado:
El bando de los países más ricos y el de los más pobres no lograron conciliar sus preferencias y decidieron dar el Consejo Europeo por terminado en la tarde del viernes. España califica la nueva propuesta sobre la mesa de "muy insuficiente" y aún no hay fecha para una nueva reunión.
Más de 24 horas de negociación, noche en vela mediante para Charles Michel, no han sido suficientes para cerrar el abismo en la negociación por el presupuesto europeo para el período 2021-2027. Los dos bandos siguen inmutables: en un lado, los que quieren un presupuesto más ambicioso, y en el otro, los que prefieren limitar la subida de sus contribuciones para tapar el agujero del brexit, cifrado en unos 10.000 millones de euros al año.
"No ha sido posible. Necesitamos más tiempo", ha dicho el presidente del Consejo Europeo, tras constatar el fracaso. Michel no ha querido dar todavía una fecha para una próxima reunión, antes tendrán que testar los ánimos y buscar una manera de avanzar. "A veces tienes que dejar que las cosas maduren", ha dicho la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, también presente durante las negociaciones. "Aún no estamos ahí pero vamos en el buen camino".
((Habrá ampliación))
