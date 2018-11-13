La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, instó el martes al establecimiento de un Ejército integrado en la Unión Europea, recordando las lecciones de la Primera Guerra Mundial y las divisiones que llevaron al conflicto.
"Deberíamos trabajar en una visión de establecer un día un Ejército europeo real", declaró Merkel al Parlamento Europeo durante un discurso en el que replicó conscientemente una frase usada la semana pasada por el presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron. La Eurocámara, ante la proposición, respondió tanto con abucheos como con aplausos.
Las palabras de Macron, que reflejan una tendencia general de pensamiento en la Unión Europea, pero que no es universalmente aceptada, irritó al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. Merkel también dijo que el sistema de defensa actual no es "eficiente", así que ese posible ejército conjunto vendría a completar el trabajo de la OTAN.
Por su parte, el líder de EEUU ha criticado la medida a través de Twitter, donde ha comentado que la canciller “sugiere construir su propio ejército para proteger a Europa contra los Estados Unidos China y Rusia. Pero fue Alemania en la primera y segunda guerra mundial -¿cómo funcionó eso para Francia? Empezaban a aprender alemán en París antes de que vinieran EE.UU. ¡Pague por la OTAN o no!”.
Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de noviembre de 2018
El discurso de Merkel en la Eurocámara tuvo lugar dos días después de la conmemoración del centenario en París del Armisticio que puso fin a la Primera Guerra Mundial, una arenga que seguramente constituya su última intervención en el Parlamento Europeo, después de su anuncio de no seguir al frente del CDU.
La canciller aprovechó la ocasión para hacer cierta autocrítica, sobre todo en la crisis de los refugiados, y aseguró que “la solidaridad también supone superar egoísmos nacionales. Y me consta que Alemania no siempre ha dado el ejemplo perfecto, por lo menos a los ojos de algunos. Por ejemplo, antes de 2015 tardamos en entender como alemanes que la cuestión de los refugiados no solo nos afectaba a nosotros sino a todos los demás”, tal y como recoge La Vanguardia.
