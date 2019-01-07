La joven saudí que huye de su familia pidió asilo en Tailandia tras atrincherarse en la habitación del hotel del aeropuerto de Bangkok en el que se encuentra retenida a la espera de ser deportada por problemas con su visado.
Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun, de 18 años, finalmente no fue obligada a embarcar en el vuelo KU412 de Kuwait Airlines que salió de Bangkok a las 11.39 hora local (04.39 GMT) y de momento ha retrasado su deportación al emirato, donde ella asegura que su familia la ha amenazado de muerte.
"No salgo de mi habitación hasta que vea a la ACNUR. Quiero asilo", dijo Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun en un vídeo publicado en Twitter por el subdirector en Asia de Human Rights Watch (HRW), Phil Robertson.
Video from @rahaf84427714 just sent from her hotel room at the #Bangkok airport. She has barricaded herself in the room & says she will not leave until she is able to see #UNHCR. Why is #Thailand not letting @Refugees see her for refugee status determination? @hrw #SaveRahaf pic.twitter.com/3lb2NDRsVG— Phil Robertson (@Reaproy) 7 de enero de 2019
"Pido a todas las personas que se encuentran en la zona de tránsito en (el aeropuerto de) Bangkok que protesten contra mi deportación a Kuwait. Por favor, os necesito a todos", dijo minutos antes la joven en su propia cuenta de la misma red social.
Al-Qunun se encuentra encerrada en una habitación del hotel del aeropuerto internacional Suvarnabhumi de Bangkok, tras ser retenida, según ella y HRW, el sábado durante una escala en su viaje entre Kuwait y Australia por personal de la embajada saudí, que le confiscó el pasaporte.
La Embajada de Arabia en Bangkok negó que haya confiscado el pasaporte de la joven saudí y aseguró que son las autoridades tailandesas las que han decidido deportarla tras rechazar su visado.
Rahaf just send me this, she just want you to make sure she is on the hotel and she still needs help and protection. pic.twitter.com/xxs61JIfhP— Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد القنون (@rahaf84427714) 7 de enero de 2019
Las autoridades de Tailandia comunicaron este domingo a la joven que le había sido denegada la entrada al país asiático después de que se le rechazara el visado y que sería deportada al día siguiente (hoy) a Kuwait, según relató ella misma a HRW.
Esta organización instó a Tailandia a detener la deportación de Al-Qunun y permitir que la joven prosiga su viaje a Australia o a permanecer en Tailandia para buscar protección como refugiada.
Al-Qunun aseguró que su familia la ha sometido a varios abusos, incluidas palizas y amenazas, y que huyó de ella aprovechando una visita a Kuwait, donde no se requiere la autorización de un familiar varón para permitir la salida del país a una mujer.
HRW exigió a las autoridades tailandesas que permitan que la joven se ponga en contacto con la ACNUR y que acate la decisión que tome la agencia de la ONU para los refugiados.
