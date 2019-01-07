Público
Derechos humanos La joven saudí que huye de su familia tras denunciar abusos pide asilo en Tailandia

"No salgo de mi habitación hasta que vea a la ACNUR. Quiero asilo", dijo Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun en un vídeo publicado en Twitter. Su familia la ha sometido a varios abusos, incluidas palizas y amenazas. Huyó de ella aprovechando una visita a Kuwait, donde no se requiere la autorización de un familiar varón para permitir la salida del país a una mujer

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun. REUTERS

La joven saudí que huye de su familia pidió asilo en Tailandia tras atrincherarse en la habitación del hotel del aeropuerto de Bangkok en el que se encuentra retenida a la espera de ser deportada por problemas con su visado.

Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun, de 18 años, finalmente no fue obligada a embarcar en el vuelo KU412 de Kuwait Airlines que salió de Bangkok a las 11.39 hora local (04.39 GMT) y de momento ha retrasado su deportación al emirato, donde ella asegura que su familia la ha amenazado de muerte.

"No salgo de mi habitación hasta que vea a la ACNUR. Quiero asilo", dijo Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun en un vídeo publicado en Twitter por el subdirector en Asia de Human Rights Watch (HRW), Phil Robertson.

"Pido a todas las personas que se encuentran en la zona de tránsito en (el aeropuerto de) Bangkok que protesten contra mi deportación a Kuwait. Por favor, os necesito a todos", dijo minutos antes la joven en su propia cuenta de la misma red social.

Al-Qunun se encuentra encerrada en una habitación del hotel del aeropuerto internacional Suvarnabhumi de Bangkok, tras ser retenida, según ella y HRW, el sábado durante una escala en su viaje entre Kuwait y Australia por personal de la embajada saudí, que le confiscó el pasaporte.

La Embajada de Arabia en Bangkok negó que haya confiscado el pasaporte de la joven saudí y aseguró que son las autoridades tailandesas las que han decidido deportarla tras rechazar su visado.

Las autoridades de Tailandia comunicaron este domingo a la joven que le había sido denegada la entrada al país asiático después de que se le rechazara el visado y que sería deportada al día siguiente (hoy) a Kuwait, según relató ella misma a HRW.

Esta organización instó a Tailandia a detener la deportación de Al-Qunun y permitir que la joven prosiga su viaje a Australia o a permanecer en Tailandia para buscar protección como refugiada.

Al-Qunun aseguró que su familia la ha sometido a varios abusos, incluidas palizas y amenazas, y que huyó de ella aprovechando una visita a Kuwait, donde no se requiere la autorización de un familiar varón para permitir la salida del país a una mujer.

HRW exigió a las autoridades tailandesas que permitan que la joven se ponga en contacto con la ACNUR y que acate la decisión que tome la agencia de la ONU para los refugiados.

