Identificado el hombre que mató al diputado británico David Amess

El sospechoso ha sido detenido al amparo de la ley de Terrorismo del 2000, pues los agentes consideran que su ataque pudo tener una "motivación terrorista".

Las fuerzas de seguridad han detenido a un hombre de 25 años, principal sospechoso del asesinato del diputado británico.
Las fuerzas de seguridad han detenido a un hombre de 25 años, principal sospechoso del asesinato del diputado británico.

Actualizado:

Ali Harbi Ali, un británico de 25 años, es el identificado por la Policía británica como el asesino del diputado conservador David Amess, según ha informado la BBC. El político fue apuñalado cuando atendía a sus electores en una iglesia de Leigh-on-Sea, en el este de Inglaterra.

La Policía Metropolitana de Londres (Met), que ha declarado oficialmente el suceso un "incidente de terrorismo", podrá interrogar al joven hasta el 22 de octubre, tras obtener el sábado una prórroga judicial.

La BBC explica que Ali Harbi Ali fue remitido hace unos años al programa nacional Prevent de prevención del terrorismo, al que se envía, de forma voluntaria, a personas en peligro de ser radicalizadas.

Sin embargo, la cadena pública matiza que pasó allí poco tiempo y nunca formó parte de ninguna lista de sujetos de interés de los servicios secretos.

Como parte de la investigación, la Policía ha llevado a cabo registros en tres domicilios de Londres y el sábado se efectuó la autopsia al fallecido, que murió en la escena del crimen tras recibir varias puñaladas.

La clase política británica y la comunidad musulmana se han unido en la repulsa al asesinato de Amess, de 69 años, casado y con cinco hijos, que era muy querido en su circunscripción electoral por su apoyo a causas locales.

