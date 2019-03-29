Público
'Star Wars' Disney prohíbe fumar en sus parques de EEUU para evitar aglomeraciones antes de inaugurar las atracciones de 'Star Wars'

También prohíbe introducir cubitos de hielo en las neveras portátiles y limita el tamaño de los cochecitos para niños.

30/07/2018 Mickey Mouse y Minnie Mouse en los Estudios de Walt Disney en Burbank, California, EEUU, en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS

Walt Disney Co. prohibirá fumar en sus parques temáticos de California y Florida a partir del 1 de mayo, según ha informado la compañía. Tampoco de permitirá el uso de los cigarrillos electrónicos. Con esta decisión quieren evitar las grandes aglomeraciones que se esperan en las nuevas atracciones temáticas de Star Wars.

Además, limita el tamaño de los cochecitos para niños a 78,7 centímetros (cm) de ancho y 132 cm de largo. "Existen muchos modelos que se ajustan a estas especificaciones, incluidos los dobles", ha señalado la compañía.

En un comunicado, Disney ha afirmado este jueves que eliminará las áreas designadas para fumar en Walt Disney World, Disneyland, los parques acuáticos, el ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex en Florida y el distrito comercial Downtown Disney en California. Las áreas para fumadores estarán disponibles a las puertas del parque y en los hoteles de Disney, aseguró la compañía.

"Estas actualizaciones están destinadas a proporcionar una experiencia más satisfactoria para todos los visitantes, entre otras cosas, facilitando el flujo de los invitados y reduciendo la congestión", indicó Disney.

También prohíbe introducir cubitos de hielo en las neveras portátiles para agilizar la entrada de los visitantes. Para ello se permitirán las bolsas de hielo reutilizables y los visitantes podrán solicitar hielo gratis en los puestos de comida y bebida.

