Educación Hungría introducirá una educación "patriótica" y "cristiana" en guarderías

Un decreto impone inculcar a los más pequeños la "identidad nacional" y "los valores culturales cristianos" a través del conocimiento de las tradiciones y cuentos populares y nacionales, leyendas magiares, y otras obras literarias.

Imagen: Guillaume (Pixabay CC0)

El Gobierno húngaro liderado por el nacionalista Viktor Orbán introducirá desde septiembre en las guarderías una "educación patriótica" basada en la "identidad nacional, los valores culturales cristianos y el conocimiento de los símbolos nacionales", informa el diario opositor Népszava.

Una enmienda sobre el programa educativo en las guarderías asegura que se ayudará a los menores "a conocer su entorno cercano y más amplio, lo que es la base para su apego a la identidad nacional, a los valores culturales cristianos, al amor a la patria, a la tierra natal y a la familia".

De esta manera, el decreto del 25 de julio -del que solo se supo gracias al diario- establece que en las guarderías estas metas se lograrán a través del conocimiento de las tradiciones y cuentos populares y nacionales, leyendas magiares, así como las obras literarias clásicas y contemporáneas.

Anna Bakonyi, miembro de la directiva de la Asociación Húngara de Pedagogía, aseguró al diario que no tienen conocimiento de las enmiendas ni se ha consultado al sector sobre esas medidas.

Por su parte, Verba Attiláné, del Sindicato de Pedagogos, sostuvo que "los valores cristianos deberían acentuarse en las instituciones religiosas y no habría que forzarlos en las guarderías de los ayuntamientos".

En Hungría, el 57% de la población se considera parte de alguna confesión religiosa, según el último censo de 2011.

La polémica Constitución húngara aprobada por el partido de Orbán en solitario y en vigor desde 2012 pone el acento en Dios, el cristianismo, la familia tradicional, la corona y el orgullo patriótico como bases de la sociedad.

