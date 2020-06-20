Un juez federal rechazó este sábado la petición de emergencia del Departamento de Justicia del Gobierno del presidente Donald Trump para frenar la publicación del libro su exasesor de seguridad nacional, John Bolton, del que se conocen extractos y en el que es muy crítico con el mandatario.

"Aunque la conducta unilateral de Bolton genera graves preocupaciones sobre seguridad nacional, el Gobierno no ha establecido que una orden restrictiva es un remedio apropiado", indicó el juez Royce C. Lamberth.

Lamberth remarcó que "por razones que difícilmente necesitan ser mencionadas, la Corte no ordenará un incautación y destrucción nacional de unas memorias políticas" en referencia al anuncio de la editorial de que ya habían sido enviadas más de 200.000 copias para su venta en todo el país.

El Departamento de Justicia había solicitado al juez encargado del caso, Royce C. Lamberth, que la medida que reclama también debe impedir que la editorial, Simon & Schuster, y las librerías lo distribuyan.

El Gobierno abrió esta semana un litigio contra Bolton para evitar que el libro vea la luz este 23 de junio (fecha prevista de publicación) alegando que contiene información clasificada.

Medios estadounidenses filtraron este miércoles algunos extractos del libro de Bolton, titulado The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir (La habitación donde sucedió: una memoria de la Casa Blanca) que ofrece la imagen de un Donald Trump que se deja influir por líderes internacionales y que ignora conceptos básicos de política exterior, como que Finlandia no es parte de Rusia.

En su libro, Bolton sostiene que en sus decisiones políticas, Trump siempre da prioridad a su reelección por encima del interés nacional y también que tiene inclinación "por hacer favores personales a dictadores que le gustan".

Este lunes, el presidente advirtió que Bolton tendrá "un problema criminal muy grave" si sigue adelante con su plan de publicar el libro.

El abogado de Bolton, Charles Cooper, ha argumentado que el libro no contiene ningún material confidencial y que su cliente ha trabajado con el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional de la Casa Blanca durante meses para permitirles revisar el contenido.