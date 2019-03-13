Paul Manafort, el exjefe de campaña electoral del ahora presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, cumplirá más de 7 años de prisión tras ser sentenciado este miércoles a cuatro años de prisión por un segundo caso relacionado con la llamada trama rusa por fraude fiscal y bancario.
A esta sentencia hay que sumarle la condena del pasado jueves de tres años y 11 meses por ocho delitos de fraude. "Lo siento por lo que he hecho y por todas las actividades que nos han traído hasta aquí", dijo Manafort ante el tribunal este miércoles, que deberá devolver, además, 6 millones de dólares.
La jueza Amy Berman Jackson subrayó que el exjefe de campaña de Trump ha pasado gran parte de su trayectoria dedicado a "engañar al sistema". "Decir que siente haber sido atrapado no es una inspiradora petición de clemencia (...) Este acusado no es el enemigo público número uno pero tampoco es una víctima", afirmó la jueza.
El proceso contra Manafort es producto de la investigación de la la llamada trama rusa, liderada por el fiscal especial Robert Mueller, pero no está relacionado con las actividades que desempeñó dentro de la campaña de Trump.
Mueller acusa a Manafort de haber creado una "red de entidades y cuentas bancarias" en diferentes países para ocultar hasta 75 millones de dólares que obtuvieron principalmente del Gobierno prorruso de Ucrania y de oligarcas rusos.
Manafort, de hecho, tuvo que dimitir de la jefatura de campaña de Trump al descubrirse que ocultó a las autoridades un pago de 12,7 millones de dólares por una asesoría al depuesto presidente ucraniano Víktor Yanukóvich (2010-2014).
