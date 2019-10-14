Público
Elecciones en Budapest La oposición muestra una señal de vida en Hungría al ganar la alcaldía de Budapest y desbancar al ultranacionalista Viktor Orbán

El partido de Orbán, que ha pintado de naranja (su color) el mapa político del país desde las elecciones locales de 2006, ha sufrido  su primer golpe electoral importante en casi una década.

El recién elegido alcalde de Budapest Gergely Karacsony, candidato de la mayoría de los partidos opositores,  después de las elecciones locales a nivel nacional en Budapest. EFE / EPA / Zoltan Balogh

El recién elegido alcalde de Budapest Gergely Karacsony, candidato de la mayoría de los partidos opositores,  después de las elecciones locales a nivel nacional en Budapest. EFE / EPA / Zoltan Balogh

La oposición al dominante partido nacionalista conservador Fidesz en Hungría ha ganado las elecciones municipales en Budapest y otras grandes ciudades del país este domingo.

El candidato de la coalición opositora, Gergely Karácsony, será el próximo alcalde de la capital húngara al imponerse al edil actual, István Tarlós, con el 50% de los votos frente al 46% del aspirante oficialista.

Es la primera vez desde hace casi una década que la oposición logra un gran éxito en unas elecciones en Hungría, donde el Fidesz, el partido del controvertido primer ministro ultranacionalista Viktor Orbán, domina la política con amplias mayorías.
En diez de las 23 ciudades más grandes del país gobernará en el futuro la oposición, mientras que nivel regional el Fidesz sigue siendo el partido más fuerte.

Las coaliciones opositoras locales han integrado a partidos desde el centrista Momentum, hasta la izquierda del Partido Socialista, la Coalición Democrática, Párbeszéd (Diálogo) y el ecologista LMP, pero en algunos casos hasta la extrema derecha del Jobbik.

Aparte de Budapest, la oposición gobernará en las localidades de Pecs, Szeged y Miskolc, aunque en la segunda ciudad del país, en Debrecen, volvió a ganar el candidato de Fidesz.

13/10/2019.- El primer ministro húngaro Viktor Orban (L) y el alcalde de Budapest y candidato del partido gobernante Fidesz-KDNP Istvan Tarlos se dan la mano durante el evento de Fidesz-KDNP. EFE / EPA / Szilard Koszticsak

El primer ministro húngaro Viktor Orban y el alcalde saliente de Budapest y candidato del partido gobernante Fidesz-KDNP Istvan Tarlos se dan la mano durante el evento de Fidesz-KDNP. EFE / EPA / Szilard Koszticsak

El partido de Orbán, que ha pintado de naranja (su color) el mapa político del país desde las elecciones locales de 2006, sufrió así su primer golpe electoral  importante en casi una década.

Unos 8 millones de húngaros con derecho a voto estaban convocados para hoy para elegir por un período de cinco años a los concejales y alcaldes de más de 3.000 localidades y distritos en las 19 provincias del país y de Budapest.

