La oposición al dominante partido nacionalista conservador Fidesz en Hungría ha ganado las elecciones municipales en Budapest y otras grandes ciudades del país este domingo.
El candidato de la coalición opositora, Gergely Karácsony, será el próximo alcalde de la capital húngara al imponerse al edil actual, István Tarlós, con el 50% de los votos frente al 46% del aspirante oficialista.
Es la primera vez desde hace casi una década que la oposición logra un gran éxito en unas elecciones en Hungría, donde el Fidesz, el partido del controvertido primer ministro ultranacionalista Viktor Orbán, domina la política con amplias mayorías.
En diez de las 23 ciudades más grandes del país gobernará en el futuro la oposición, mientras que nivel regional el Fidesz sigue siendo el partido más fuerte.
Las coaliciones opositoras locales han integrado a partidos desde el centrista Momentum, hasta la izquierda del Partido Socialista, la Coalición Democrática, Párbeszéd (Diálogo) y el ecologista LMP, pero en algunos casos hasta la extrema derecha del Jobbik.
Aparte de Budapest, la oposición gobernará en las localidades de Pecs, Szeged y Miskolc, aunque en la segunda ciudad del país, en Debrecen, volvió a ganar el candidato de Fidesz.
El partido de Orbán, que ha pintado de naranja (su color) el mapa político del país desde las elecciones locales de 2006, sufrió así su primer golpe electoral importante en casi una década.
Unos 8 millones de húngaros con derecho a voto estaban convocados para hoy para elegir por un período de cinco años a los concejales y alcaldes de más de 3.000 localidades y distritos en las 19 provincias del país y de Budapest.
