MADRID
La campaña del candidato presidencial demócrata, Joe Biden, aseguró que este miércoles por la tarde podrá declarar la victoria porque sus datos internos apuntan a que ha conquistado Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan y Pensilvania, estados donde aún no hay un resultado final.
"Joe Biden está en la senda para ganar estas elecciones y él será el próximo presidente de EE.UU. Creemos que tenemos por delante un camino claro para la victoria. Para esta tarde, esperamos que el exvicepresidente tenga suficiente ventaja en algunos estados para superar los 270 delegados", dijo en una comparecencia ante la prensa la jefa de campaña de Biden, Jen O'Malley Dillon.
