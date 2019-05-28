Público
Elecciones europeas Sánchez y Macron se alían contra la ultraderecha para lograr cargos en la UE

Ambos coinciden en que los nuevos cargos deben reflejar la "nueva mayoría en el Parlamento Europeo, que ya no es sólo del Partido Popular Europeo (PPE), sino que ahora incluye a socialdemócratas y liberales". 

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron (d), recibe al presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, en una reunión en el Palacio del Elíseo en París. EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

En un encuentro de gran significado político, el presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, y el jefe del Estado francés, Emmanuel Macron, acordaron este lunes en París hacer frente común contra la ultraderecha y luchar para que sus familias políticas obtengan puestos de responsabilidad en la Unión Europea.  Macron recibió en el Palacio del Elíseo a Sánchez para una cena de trabajo previa a la Cumbre informal que se celebra hoy en Bruselas.

Allí deberá empezar a conformarse la nueva Unión Europea. Por eso, cobra más relevancia que Sánchez fuese el primer líder en ser recibido personalmente tras las elecciones europeas por el gobernante francés, quien el domingo por la noche ya había hablado por teléfono con la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel.

Fuentes del Ejecutivo español señalaron que Sánchez y Macron coinciden en que "los nuevos cargos deben reflejar la nueva mayoría en el Parlamento Europeo, que ya no es sólo del Partido Popular Europeo (PPE), sino que ahora incluye a socialdemócratas y liberales".

El Gobierno español no esconde que aspira a un "papel importante" en las instituciones europeas durante esta legislatura, como este mismo lunes reconoció el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell.

