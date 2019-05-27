El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirá este lunes por la noche con el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, para preparar la cumbre de mañana martes entre jefes de Estado y Gobierno de la Unión Europea, informaron fuentes del Elíseo.
Sánchez acudirá al Palacio del Elíseo, sede de la presidencia francesa, donde será recibido por Macron para discutir los asuntos europeos en el transcurso de una cena programada para las 20 horas. Ambos líderes analizarán los resultados de las elecciones al Parlamento europeo e intercambiarán sendos puntos de vista sobre la renovación de cargos en las instituciones europeas y la Agenda Estratégica de la Unión Europea 2019-2024.
La reunión es un importante mensaje al líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, quién estaba condicionado por la formación política del presidente francés, La República en Marcha, para que no pactara con la ultraderecha de cara a los comicios europeos del 26 de mayo.
El encuentro se enmarca en la ronda de reuniones y llamadas entre los socios europeos durante las últimas semanas, como ya sucedió con el portugués Antonio Costa y la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, este pasado domingo.
Macron, según el Elíseo, este martes almorzará con varios jefes de Gobierno en Bruselas, entre ellos los primeros ministros del Grupo de Visegrado (alianza que reúne a la República Checa, Hungría, Eslovaquia y Polonia).
También antes de la cumbre se reunirá con Merkel y con el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk.
