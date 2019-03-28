La formación política del presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, La República en Marcha, ha marcado una línea roja en su relación con Ciudadanos: no concurrirá a los comicios europeos con el partido de Albert Rivera si la formación naranja pacta con Vox tras el 28-A, como ya hizo tras las elecciones andaluzas. Existe una posible alianza entre ambos partidos liberales para concurrir como socios el 26 de mayo que, por el momento, y hasta que no se conozcan los pactos electorales de las generales en España, queda congelada y en peligro, según adelanta El Periódico.

El director de campaña del partido liberal francés, Stéphane Séjourné, que no pone en duda el europeísmo del partido de Albert Rivera, ha explicado en declaraciones al citado medio que el contacto entre ambos partidos continúa de manera constante, pero que esperan a conocer el nuevo panorama político. "Dependerá de lo que hagan", ha explicado. Si Vox no aparece de nuevo en escena "no habrá problema" para la alianza europea", ha añadido.

Macron ha planteado las elecciones europeas como una batalla entre progresistas y populistas. Dos años después de las elecciones presidenciales francesas, los sondeos vuelven a colocar a los candidatos a Reagrupación Nacional (antiguo Frente Nacional de Marine Le Pen), próximo a las ideas y valores de Vox. Por lo tanto, cualquier alianza entre Ciudadanos y el partido ultraderechista de Santiago Abascal deslegitimaría la estrategia de Macron.

En este sentido, la cabeza de lista de La República en Marcha a las europeas, Nathalie Loiseau, ha advertido este martes de que miraría "con atención" si el partido español "comparte" los mismos valores que ellos. "Tendremos que ver su proyecto, programa y compromisos, y garantizar que unos y otros comparten nuestros valores europeos y nuestra ambición por cambiar Europa", ha aseverado.

