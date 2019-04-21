Al menos 40 personas murieron y alrededor de 280 resultaron heridas este domingo tras una serie de explosiones en al menos tres hoteles de lujo y tres iglesias en Sri Lanka, donde numerosos fieles celebraban el día de Domingo de Resurrección.
Todas las explosiones ocurrieron hacia las 8.45 horas (2.30 GMT), en al menos tres hoteles de lujo en Colombo y también en un iglesia de la capital, otra en Katana, en el oeste del país, y la tercera en Batticaloa, en el este de la isla, informó a Efe el portavoz de la Policía de Sri Lanka, Ruwan Gunasekara.
Fuentes hospitalarias aseguraron a Efe que el número de fallecidos ascendía hasta el momento a 40 y el de heridos a 280, ingresados sobre todo en el Hospital Nacional de Colombo.
"Por favor, permaneced en calma y dentro de las casas. Hay muchas víctimas, incluidos extranjeros", aseguró en Twitter el ministro de Sri Lanka para las Reformas Económicas y la Distribución Pública, Harsha de Silva, tras visitar varios de los lugares atacados.
De Silva señaló que habían convocado una reunión de emergencia y se mostró conmocionado por lo que había visto. "Escenas horribles. He visto miembros amputados esparcidos por todos lados. Equipos de emergencia están desplegados en su totalidad en todos los puntos. (...) Hemos llevado muchas víctimas al hospital, esperamos haber salvado muchas vidas", relató el ministro.
Imágenes difundidas por los medios locales muestran la magnitud de la explosión en al menos una de las iglesias, con el techo del templo semidestruido, escombros y cuerpos esparcidos mientras la gente trata de socorrerlos.
Los fieles celebraban hoy el Domingo de Resurrección, el día más importante dentro de los ritos de la Semana Santa.
Los ataques contra minorías religiosas en la isla se han venido repitiendo en el pasado, los últimos de relevancia en 2018, cuando el Gobierno tuvo que declarar el estado de emergencia después de se produjeran enfrentamientos entre musulmanes y cingaleses budistas con dos muertos y decenas de detenidos.
En Sri Lanka la población cristiana representa el 7%, mientras que los budistas son cerca del 70%, los hinduistas son el 15% y los musulmanes el 11%.
