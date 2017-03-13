El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores ha cesado al cónsul general de España en Edimburgo, Miguel Ángel Vecino, tras afirmar que España no vetaría la entrada de Escocia a la Unión Europea (UE) si se independizara, al entender que estas palabra suponen una "extralimitación" de funciones.
Fuentes de Exteriores han confirmado a Efe y posteriormente a Público la destitución, que se produce después de que el diario escocés The National publicara el pasado jueves una carta en la que el diplomático aseguraba que el Gobierno español no vetaría la entrada de Escocia como país independiente en la UE.
Según The National, esa carta -que también se remitió a funcionarios del Ejecutivo escocés- se trata de la respuesta a una información previa del diario The Herald que recogía las palabras del eurodiputado popular Esteban González Pons, quien dijo que Escocia, de convertirse en independiente y solicitar su adhesión a la UE, se enfrentaría al bloqueo español.
El "No le corresponde a un cónsul general hacer este tipo de declaraciones de naturaleza política", aseguran, y menos sin acordarlo previamente con el embajador de España en Londres o con la Dirección General de Comunicación e Información Diplomática del Ministerio de Exteriores. Por todo ello, Exteriores está "analizando la situación" y "valorando qué medidas tomar al respecto".
