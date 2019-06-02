El alcalde de Londres, el laborista Sadiq Khan, ha comparado este domingo el lenguaje que utiliza el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, para movilizar a sus seguidores con el de "los fascistas del siglo XX".
El primer edil de la capital británica hizo esta comparación en un artículo en el dominical The Observer, un día antes del comienzo de la primera visita de Estado de Trump al Reino Unido.
Khan criticó los honores con que Trump será recibido mañana en el Reino Unido, donde se reunirá con la reina Isabel II y la primera ministra británica, la conservadora Theresa May.
"El presidente Donald Trump es uno de los ejemplos más notorios de la creciente amenaza global. La extrema derecha está en aumento en todo el mundo, amenazando nuestros derechos y libertades tan duramente ganados y los valores que han definido las sociedades liberales, democráticas durante más de 70 años", escribió Khan.
"Viktor Orbán en Hungría, Matteo Salvini en Italia, Marine Le Pen en Francia y Nigel Farage aquí en el Reino Unido están utilizando –dijo– los mismos tropos (retórica) divisorios de los fascistas del siglo XX para reunir apoyo, pero con nuevos métodos siniestros para enviar su mensaje. Y están ganando terreno, poder e influencia en lugares que hubieran sido inimaginables hace unos años".
Críticas por la intromisión de Trump
El alcalde también se quejó de que Trump interfiriera en la elección interna del Partido Conservador al manifestar su apoyo este fin de semana al exministro de Exteriores Boris Johnson, favorito para suceder a May como líder conservadora y primera ministra.
En una entrevista con The Sunday Times, Trump señaló que el Reino Unido debería estar preparado para salir de la Unión Europea (UE) sin acuerdo e incorporar al político antieuropeo y antiinmigración Nigel Farage en las negociaciones del "brexit".
Trump también señaló que tendría que "conocer" al líder de la oposición laborista, Jeremy Corbyn, antes de compartir información de inteligencia con él si éste fuera mandatario británico.
El presidente de EEUU celebrará el martes una reunión con May, días antes de que ésta presente su dimisión –el 7 de junio– como líder "tory" aunque continuará en funciones hasta la elección de su sucesor, prevista para mediados o finales de este julio.
