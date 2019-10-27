Público
Cerco al Estado Islamico Las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias atacan a la mano derecha de Al Baghdadi

Las milicias del norte de Siria, coordinadas con el Ejército de EEUU, han lanzado una operación militar contra Abú al Hasán al Muhayir, portavoz del Estado Islámico, poco después de la operación estadounidense en la que murió el autoproclamado califa del ISIS. no se ha precisado si el objetivo ha sido abatido.

Un miliciano de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (FDS) en la provincia de Deir Ezzor.-AFP/ARCHIVO

Las milicias de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (FDS) han informado este domingo de que han atacado a Abú al Hasán al Muhayir, portavoz de Estado Islámico y considerado mano derecha de su líder, Abú Bakr al Baghdadi, en una operación en Yarablus, el norte de Siria.

"En continuación con la operación anterior, el terrorista Abú al Hasán al Muhayir, mano derecha de Abú Bakr al Baghdadi y portavoz de Estado Islámico, ha sido atacado en la aldea de Ain al Baidá, cerca de Yarablus", ha informado el comandante de las FDS, Mazlum Abdi.

El ataque es el resultado de la "coordinación directa entre la Inteligencia de las FDS y el Ejército de Estados Unidos", ha añadido Abdi en su mensaje de Twitter.

Al Muhayir es el responsable de algunas de las grabaciones difundidas en los últimos años a través de Internet por Estado Islámico reivindicando ataques en lugares como Irán o animando a perpetrar atentados durante el mes santo musulmán del Ramadán en Estados Unidos, Europa, Rusia, Australia, Irak, Siria, Irán o Filipinas.

Esta operación se produce tras la muerte el sábado de Al Baghdadi en una operación de las fuerzas especiales estadounidenses en territorio sirio también cerca de la frontera con Turquía. Este domingo el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha informado de la muerte de Al Baghdadi, artífice del auge de Estado Islámico y de la proclamación del califato en 2014.

