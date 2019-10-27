Las milicias de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (FDS) han informado este domingo de que han atacado a Abú al Hasán al Muhayir, portavoz de Estado Islámico y considerado mano derecha de su líder, Abú Bakr al Baghdadi, en una operación en Yarablus, el norte de Siria.
"En continuación con la operación anterior, el terrorista Abú al Hasán al Muhayir, mano derecha de Abú Bakr al Baghdadi y portavoz de Estado Islámico, ha sido atacado en la aldea de Ain al Baidá, cerca de Yarablus", ha informado el comandante de las FDS, Mazlum Abdi.
Following the previous ops, a senior assistent for al- Bagdadi is called Abu Hesen al Mouhjir was targeted in a village named Ein al Baat near Jaraboul city, the mission was conducted via direct coordination of SDF Intel & US military apart the ongiong ops to hunt ISIS leaders.— Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) October 27, 2019
El ataque es el resultado de la "coordinación directa entre la Inteligencia de las FDS y el Ejército de Estados Unidos", ha añadido Abdi en su mensaje de Twitter.
Al Muhayir es el responsable de algunas de las grabaciones difundidas en los últimos años a través de Internet por Estado Islámico reivindicando ataques en lugares como Irán o animando a perpetrar atentados durante el mes santo musulmán del Ramadán en Estados Unidos, Europa, Rusia, Australia, Irak, Siria, Irán o Filipinas.
Esta operación se produce tras la muerte el sábado de Al Baghdadi en una operación de las fuerzas especiales estadounidenses en territorio sirio también cerca de la frontera con Turquía. Este domingo el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha informado de la muerte de Al Baghdadi, artífice del auge de Estado Islámico y de la proclamación del califato en 2014.
