Trump confirma la muerte del líder del Estado Islámico durante una operación militar de EEUU en Siria

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha confirmado en rueda de prensa que el líder del Estado Islámico, Abú Bakr Al Baghdadi, ha muerto durante una operación ejecutada este sábado por las fuerzas especiales del Ejército norteamericano en la localidad siria de Barisha, en la provincia de Idlib, cerca de la frontera con Turquía.
"Abú Bakr Al Baghdadi está muerto", ha declarado el presidente estadounidense. Al Baghdadi se inmoló con un chaleco explosivo durante el asalto, ejecutado en conjunto por entre 50 y 70 efectivos de la Fuerza Delta y los Rangers del Ejército de Estados Unidos, contra el complejo residencial en el que se encontraba, a menos de cinco kilómetros de la frontera con Turquía.
En la operación también participaron seis helicópteros de combate que partieron desde Erbil, la capital de la región del Kurdistán iraquí. Los operativos estadounidenses identificaron con éxito el rostro de Al Baghdadi, que no resultó alcanzado por la explosión del chaleco, de acuerdo con las fuentes militares norteamericanas. Para terminar de verificar la identidad del líder terrorista se emplearán pruebas de AND cuyos resultados se conocerán en un plazo de 24 horas.
La operación no ha dejado bajas entre las filas estadounidenses, según han confirmado en principio fuentes del Departamento de Defensa de EEUU, también a la cadena Fox News.
