Gibraltar libera al petrolero iraní retenido desde hace más de un mes

Fue incautado el 4 de julio bajo sospecha de que estaba enviando 2,1 millones de barriles de petróleo crudo a Siria en violación de las sanciones de la UE.

El superpetrolero iraní 'Grace 1'. Reuters

"Las autoridades de Gibraltar liberaron al superpetrolero iraní Grace 1, que fue incautado el 4 de julio bajo sospecha de que estaba enviando 2,1 millones de barriles de petróleo crudo a Siria en violación de las sanciones de la UE", ha asegurado Gibraltar Chronicle.

El presidente del Tribunal Supremo de Gibraltar, Anthony Dudley, dijo que actualmente no había una solicitud de los Estados Unidos ante el tribunal.

Un portavoz del buque Stena Impero, capturado por Irán el mes pasado, dijo que la situación seguía siendo la misma con Stena Impero y que la compañía esperaba nuevos desarrollos del Reino Unido e Irán.

