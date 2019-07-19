La Guardia Revolucionaria de Irán anunció este viernes que ha capturado un petrolero británico por violar la ley marítima internacional cuando cruzaba por el estrecho de Ormuz, escenario de una escalada de la tensión entre Teherán y Washington.
Esto se produce el mismo día en que Gibraltar extendió por treinta días más el periodo de detención del petrolero iraní Grace 1, retenido desde hace dos semanas en ese territorio por las sospechas de que transportaba crudo a Siria.
(Habrá ampliación)
