Gobierno de coalición El presidente de Italia acepta a los ministros de Conte, con Luigi Di Maio en Exteriores

El primer ministro logra formar un Gobierno de coalición entre el Movimiento Cinco Estrellas y el Partido Demócrata.

El presidente italiano, Sergio Mattarella, estrecha la mano al primer ministro, Giuseppe Conte. / EFE

El presidente de la República italiana, Sergio Mattarella, aceptó este miércoles la lista de ministros presentada por el primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte, encargado de formar el nuevo Gobierno entre el Movimiento Cinco Estrellas (M5S) y el Partido Demócrata (PD).

El primer ministro encargado ha anunciado la composición de su equipo de Gobierno, en el que el líder del M5S, Luigi Di Maio, será ministro de Exteriores. Las bases de su partido habían aprobado el pacto de su partido con el PD.

La cartera de Interior la ocupará Luciana Lamorgese (independiente); la de Justicia, Alfonso Bonafede (M5S); la de Defensa, Lorenzo Guerini (PD), y de Economía, Roberto Gualtieri (PD).

Conte y sus ministros jurarán su cargo mañana en la sede de la Jefatura del Estado, según anunció el secretario general de la Presidencia de la República, Ugo Zampetti.

