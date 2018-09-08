El gobierno de Trump discutió un posible golpe de Estado con rebeldes venezolanos

El gobierno presidido por Donald Trump habría sostenido reuniones privadas con militares venezolanos rebeldes con miras a derrocar al presidente electo Nicolás Maduro, según una información publicada por The New York Times. Varios funcionarios estadounidenses y un excomandante militar venezolano que participaron en los encuentros así lo atestiguan.
La Casa Blanca, a preguntas sobre dichas conversaciones, ha señalado a través de un comunicado que es necesario participar en un “diálogo con todos los venezolanos que expresan el deseo de restablecer la democracia” con tal de “aportar un cambio positivo a un país que ha sufrido mucho bajo el gobierno de Maduro”.
Esta información surge apenas un mes después de que drones cargados de explosivos estallaron cerca de Maduro. Un suceso del que el mandatario no dudó en responsabilizar a a Estados Unidos, Colombia y a sus enemigos domésticos. El Departamento de Estado condenó la "violencia política", pero también denunció detenciones arbitrarias y confesiones forzadas de sospechosos por parte del gobierno de Venezuela.
Por su parte, el consejero de seguridad nacional de Estados Unidos, John Bolton, incidió en la idea de que "no hubo participación del gobierno de los Estados Unidos" en el incidente del 4 de agosto.
