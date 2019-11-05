Público
Grecia migrantes Hallados 41 migrantes vivos en un camión refrigerado en el norte de Grecia

El conductor, procedente de Georgia, ha sido detenido y acusado de tráfico de personas, mientras que los migrantes fueron trasladados a comisaría para proceder a su identificación.

Agentes de la policía griega durante un operativo (STR / EFE)

La Policía griega ha encontrado este lunes a 41 migrantes escondidos en un camión refrigerado en el norte del país gracias a un control rutinario.

Aunque algunas de las personas encontradas sufrían problemas respiratorios debido al ambiente sofocante dentro del vehículo, la Policía celebra que el sistema refrigerador no estuviera conectado, ya que puede alcanzar temperaturas de hasta -25 grados centígrados.

"Las condiciones eran asfixiantes y es dudoso que los migrantes hubieran sobrevivido al largo trayecto hasta Salónica", dijeron fuentes policiales a medios locales.

La mayoría de los migrantes, de origen afgano, eran hombres de entre 20 y 30 años, aunque también viajaba en el camión un pequeño grupo de menores.
El vehículo fue detenido por la mañana en un control rutinario en la autopista Egnatía entre Xanzi y Komotini, probablemente mientras se dirigía a Salónica tras cruzar la frontera terrestre con Turquía.

El conductor, procedente de Georgia, fue detenido y acusado de tráfico de personas. Los migrantes fueron trasladados a comisaría para proceder a su identificación.

El pasado 23 de octubre se encontraron 39 cadáveres en un camión refrigerado en Essex, 15 kilómetros al este de Londres. En este caso el sistema de frío había sido encendido.

En Vietnam, la Policía ha detenido a ocho personas presuntamente implicadas en una red de tráfico de seres humanos relacionada con el suceso.

