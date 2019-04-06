Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Hallan el cuerpo del misionero y activista británico Paul McAuley

Su cuerpo fue encontrado sin vida el pasado martes en la ciudad de Iquitos. Los fiscales apuntan a una muerte "en circunstancias sospechosas".

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Paul McAuley - Conferencia Episcopal Peruana

Paul McAuley / Conferencia Episcopal Peruana

El misionero y activista medioambiental Paul McAuley fue encontrado sin vida el pasado martes en el alberguen que fundó para escolares indígenas en la ciudad de Iquitos, en plena Amazonía peruana. 

Las primeras pesquisas indicaban que el misionero británico había sido quemado hasta su muerte, aunque un experto forense consultado por The Washington Post asegura que murió antes de que su cuerpo fuera quemado.

Los fiscales todavía no han aclarado si McAuley fue asesinado o cuál ha sido el móvil de su muerte, pero sí que consideran que su fallecimiento, a sus 71 años de edad, se produjo en "circunstancias sospechosas".​ McAuley fue enterrado el pasado miércoles en un cementerio local, mientras las autoridades tratan de esclarecer el suceso.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas