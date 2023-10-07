Newsletters

Público

Las imágenes del enfrentamiento entre Israel y Hamás

Tras una ofensiva de Hamás con cerca de 5.000 cohetes, Israel ha declarado el estado de guerra y ha comenzado a bombardear Gaza en una operación militar contundente denominada "espadas de hierro".

Agencias

madrid

Actualizado:
  • 07/10/2023 - Israel franja de Gaza

    MOHAMMED SABER / EFE

    1 de 6

    Hamás bombardeó de manera sorpresiva Israel

    Los bombardeos por parte de la organización palestina se han producido durante la madrugada de este sábado y han calificado su ofensiva como el inicio de una "revolución" que nace como respuesta a las decenas de ataques y violaciones de derechos sufridos en los últimos meses.

  • 07/10/2023 - Israel franja de Gaza

    ATEF SAFADI / efe

    2 de 6

    Más de 5.000 bombas lanzadas desde la franja de Gaza

    Los vecinos de Ashkelon inspeccionan los daños del bombardeo por parte de Hamás que ha dejado, según los primeros informes, al menos 22 muertos en Israel. Por el momento se desconoce el número de soldados que han perdido la vida. 

  • 07/10/2023 - Israel franja de Gaza

    ATEF SAFADI / EFE

    3 de 6

    Israel declara el estado de guerra

    Tras el ataque palestino que ha destrozado decenas de vehículos en las calles de Ashkelon, se han activado las alarmas en las principales ciudades del país, incluidas Tel Aviv y Jerusalén y el Ejército ha declarado el estado de alerta de guerra.

  • 07/10/2023 - Israel franja de Gaza

    HAITHAM IMAD / efe

    4 de 6

    Enfrentamientos en Sderot entre milicianos y soldados israelíes

    Las brigadas de Al Qasam, vinculadas a Hamás, han conseguido infiltrarse en Sderot y enfrentarse a soldados israelíes, capturando vehículos militares del ejército, sobre los que han celebrado su ofensiva. Además, los milicianos han logrado adentrarse en el interior de la cárcel israelí de Ashkelón para liberar a decenas de presos políticos palestinos.

  • 07/10/2023 - Israel franja de Gaza

    Ilia Yefimovich / Europa press

    5 de 6

    La contundente respuesta de Israel

    Tras el bombardeo y los enfrentamientos en la franja de Gaza, Israel ha desplegado a sus fuerzas armadas en Zikim y ha comenzado a bombardear Gaza en una operación militar contundente denominada "espadas de hierro".

  • 07/10/2023 - Israel franja de Gaza

    Ayman Nobani / europa press

    6 de 6

    La ONU codena a Hamás y obvia los ataques de Israel 

    Mientras los palestinos celebraban en Nablus el éxito de su ataque, el coordinador especial de la ONU para Oriente Medio, Tor Wennesland, condenó este sábado la ofensiva sorpresa de las milicias palestinas de Gaza contra Israel, pero obvió condenar la respuesta de Benjamin Netanyahu.

