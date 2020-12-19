Estás leyendo: Johnson confina Londres y cierra negocios no esenciales por el alza de contagios de coronavirus

Johnson confina Londres y cierra negocios no esenciales por el alza de contagios de coronavirus

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, en la Cámara de los Comunes. REUTERS/©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, en la Cámara de los Comunes. Jessica Taylor / REUTERS/©UK Parliament

Londres y el sureste inglés pasarán este domingo a un nuevo nivel de riesgo de covid-19, el 4, con el cierre de tiendas no esenciales, ante el alza de los casos del coronavirus, anunció este sábado el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson.

El primer ministro, que celebró este sábado una reunión del Gobierno, comunicó en rueda de prensa que también se reforzarán las restricciones durante el periodo navideño en el sureste de Inglaterra tras detectarse una nueva variante de la covid-19.

Las autoridades indicaron que ya han alertado a la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) sobre el hallazgo de esta nueva cepa, que se propaga con mayor velocidad si bien no hay pruebas de que sea más letal o que pueda tener un impacto en la efectividad de las vacunas desarrolladas contra la covid-19, si bien este extremo se está evaluando con urgencia para su confirmación.

