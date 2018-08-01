Público
Un juez cita a Cristina Fernández como investigada por presuntos sobornos durante su mandato

La antigua presidenta de Argentina se tendrá que volver a sentar en el banquillo de los acusados, tal y como ha confirmado hoy la citación que ha recibido por parte del juez que investiga sobornos que presuntamente se habrían realizado entre empresarios y funcionarios durante los gobiernos de Cristina Fernández.

La expresidenta argentina Cristina Fernández. REUTERS

Un juez citó hoy a declarar a la expresidenta de Argentina y actual senadora Cristina Fernández como investigada en un caso en el que se indagan sobre presuntos sobornos de empresarios a funcionarios de los gobiernos kirchneristas (2003-2015), que ya ha dejado varias detenciones en las últimas horas.

"La hipótesis delictiva que se investiga es la asociación ilícita", explicó hoy el fiscal Carlos Stornelli, encargado del caso, abierto a raíz de una investigación del diario La Nación en la que se apuntaba al supuesto pago de millonarios sobornos de parte de empresarios a miembros del anterior Ejecutivo, en declaraciones a la prensa.

El magistrado federal Claudio Bonadio, que ya investiga a la exmandataria por otras causas, la citó para el próximo 13 de agosto, al tiempo que ordenó una veintena de detenciones -a exfuncionarios kirchneristas y a empresarios- que ya se han empezado a hacer efectivas.

