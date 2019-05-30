El fundador de WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, estaba demasiado enfermo para aparecer a través de videoconferencia desde una prisión británica en una audiencia sobre la solicitud de extradición de EEUU, dijo este jueves su abogado.
EEUU solicitó la extradición de Assange, que fue sacado de la embajada ecuatoriana en Londres el 11 de abril. Se enfrenta a un total de 18 acusaciones criminales en EEUU que supondrían décadas de prisión si es condenado.
"No se encuentra nada bien", dijo el abogado de Assange, Gareth Peirce. Algo que reiteró la jueza Emma Arbuthnot quien asevero que el periodista australiano: "No se encuentra muy bien".
WikiLeaks aseguró que estaba muy preocupado por la salud de Assange e informó de su traslado a una zona de atención sanitaria en la prisión británica de Belmarsh. "Su salud se ha deteriorado en prisión y ha perdido mucho peso", dijo WikiLeaks. La próxima audiencia sobre la solicitud de extradición se fijó para el 12 de junio.
