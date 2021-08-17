Estás leyendo: Localizan una patera con 40 muertos con destino a Canarias en Mauritania

Localizan una patera con 40 muertos con destino a Canarias en Mauritania

Los 7 supervivientes explicaron a las autoridades mauritanas que, una vez en el mar, el motor de la embarcación se paró y la patera se quedó a merced de las olas.

Barco en la costa de Lanzarote. Foto de archivo.
Barco en la costa de Lanzarote. Foto de archivo. Europa Press

Los guardacostas mauritanos rescataron a siete migrantes subsaharianos de una patera con destino las Islas Canarias que partió hace dos semanas de la localidad marroquí de Tintane y en la que viajaban unas 40 personas más, que murieron en la embarcación al quedarse sin comida ni agua.

Según informó  una fuente de seguridad de la localidad costera de Nuadibú, donde se encontró la patera con los supervivientes, los fallecidos formarían parte de un grupo de más de 50 emigrantes, mayoritariamente senegaleses y malienses, que salieron el pasado 1 de agosto de Marruecos con la intención de alcanzar las islas españolas.

Los supervivientes explicaron a las autoridades mauritanas que, una vez en el mar, el motor de la embarcación se paró y la patera se quedó a merced de las olas.

Entre los pasajeros de la patera había mujeres y niños que murieron a causa del hambre y la sed

Con el paso del tiempo, las provisiones de alimentos y el agua potable que llevaban a bordo comenzaron a acabarse, lo que provocó la muerte progresiva de los pasajeros, entre los que había mujeres y niños, relataron las personas que han conseguido sobrevivir.

Estas siete personas se salvaron tras saltar a tierra cuando finalmente la patera llegó, llevada por las olas, a las costas mauritanas. Los supervivientes fueron atendidos por miembros de la guardia costera mauritana y llevados a la policía de Nuadibú, que tramitará su expulsión a sus países de origen cuando se hayan investigado las circunstancias del suceso.

