Luxemburgo y el transporte público Luxemburgo será el primer país del mundo donde el transporte público será gratuito

El país centroeuropeo ha tomado la medida para reducir los niveles de contaminación e incentivar el uso de transporte público. Es el primer Estado que regula de esta forma este tipo de transporte y se pone a la cabeza a nivel mundial.

El ministro de Movilidad y Trabajos Públicos de Luxemburgo ha anunciado la medida en su Twitter | CAF

Luxemburgo se ha convertido en el primer país de todo el mundo en el que el transporte público será gratuito sin ningún tipo de distinción. Recogiendo el testigo de la ciudad francesa de Dunkerque, a partir del 1 de marzo de 2020 ningún autobús, tren o tranvía tendrá coste para los ciudadanos del país europeo, siempre y cuando viajen en clase turista.

François Bausch, ministro de movilidad y trabajos públicos del Estado centroeuropeo, anunció en su Twitter que también habrá fuertes inversiones para mejorar las infraestructuras del transporte público que empezará por los trenes, ya que serán gratuitos para aquellos que no viajen en primera clase a partir de este domingo.

La medida entrará en vigor a partir de marzo del próximo año debido a la caducidad de los abonos de los ciudadanos que son anuales o temporales, por lo que el último día de validez de los tickets será el 29 de febrero de 2020, consiguiendo así aunar los abonos diarios, mensuales y anuales.

Por otra parte, Luxemburgo puede enorgullecerse de ser el país con la red de transporte público más barata de toda Europa, ya que toda persona con menos de 20 años viaja gratuitamente y un billete de 24 horas tiene un coste de tan solo cuatro euros.

Esta medida también tendrá repercusión en sus países vecinos, ya que entre Bélgica, Francia y Alemania son 200.00 trabajadores los que cruzan diariamente a Luxemburgo, según afirman en The Independent.

