madrid
El Gobierno francés ha reabierto el debate público sobre la legalización de la asistencia sexual a personas con discapacidad, una cuestión que despierta polémica en muchos países europeos. El ejecutivo presidido por Emmanuel Macron se ha dirigido para que dirima sobre esta cuestión al Comité Consultivo de Ética, un organismo que en 2012 ya se pronunció en contra al considerar que ese tipo de servicio suponía un uso "mercantil" del cuerpo humano.
No obstante, la secretaria de Estado de Discapacidad, Sophie Cluzel, cree que, desde entonces, la sociedad francesa "ha madurado" y tiene "una visión nueva" sobre el problema que supone "condenar (a las personas con discapacidad) a vivir en una abstinencia no elegida". En la misma línea, Macron anunció este martes durante la Conferencia Nacional sobre la Discapacidad que "el derecho a la vida sexual" otorga "dignidad" a las personas con discapacidad.
"Es una suerte de legalización de la prostitución cuando Francia se compromete a combatir la explotación sexual"
En contraposición a este apoyo de la medida por parte del Gobierno, el Consejo para la Igualdad entre Hombres y Mujeres se opone a legalizar esta asistencia sexual. "Es una suerte de legalización de la prostitución en un momento en el que Francia se compromete a combatir la explotación sexual de seres humanos", asegura el organismo consultivo independiente del Gobierno.
Pese a que su actividad puede ser catalogada de "proxenetismo" con el actual marco legal francés, desde 2014 unas 80 personas han seguido sus cursos y una veintena ejercen en la actualidad, según afirmó este martes al diario Le Parisien la presidenta de Asociación para la Promoción del Acompañamiento Sexual (APPAS), Jill Prévôt-Nuss. Aseguran que hasta ahora ninguno de ellos ha sido denunciado, pero exigen que se legalice su actividad para que no puedan serlo en el futuro.
