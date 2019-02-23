Maduro rompe "todo tipo de relaciones" con Colombia

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, anunció hoy que rompe "todo tipo de relaciones" políticas y diplomáticas con el Gobierno de Colombia y dio 24 horas de plazo para que salgan del país los funcionarios colombianos.
"La paciencia se agotó, no puedo seguir soportando que se preste el territorio de Colombia para una agresión contra Venezuela por eso he decidido romper todas las relaciones políticas y diplomáticas con el Gobierno fascista de Colombia", dijo Maduro ante cientos de simpatizantes que marcharon "en defensa de la revolución".
Exclamó a gritos que "embajadores y cónsules deben salir en 24 horas de Venezuela" y agregó: "Fuera de aquí oligarquía, fuera la oligarquía de aquí, ya basta ya".
Maduro señaló que ya se ha visto "cómo se ha prestado el territorio de Colombia por parte del Gobierno del señor (Iván) Duque" para una supuesta agresión en su contra al referirse a la asistencia que se ha prestado desde el país vecino para que entre la ayuda humanitaria allí almacenada para ser enviada a Venezuela.
"Nunca antes un presidente de Colombia había caído tan bajo y había hecho contra Venezuela lo que ha hecho el señor Iván Duque, nunca antes, jamás, parece un tirapiedra, él tiene su cara de angelito pero yo le agarraría los cacheticos y le diría: (...) eres el diablo Iván Duque", apuntó.
En la fronteriza ciudad colombiana de Cúcuta se almacena desde hace semanas ayuda humanitaria para atender a los necesitados de Venezuela, un país que desde hace unos cinco años se encuentra sumida en una severa crisis de desabastecimiento de medicamentos y alimentos.
El viernes se celebró en Cúcuta el concierto Venezuela Aid Live, que contó con la presencia de más de 30 artistas nacionales e internacionales para apoyar el ingreso de la ayuda humanitaria y a esa ciudad llegó el líder opositor Juan Guaidó, que hace un mes se adjudicó las funciones de presidente encargado de Venezuela.
Guaidó permanece en Cúcuta y ha sido recibido y acompañado no solo por Duque, sino también por los presidentes de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, y de Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, así como por el secretario general de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), Luis Almagro.
"Eres el diablo en persona, te secarás por meterte con Venezuela", reiteró Maduro en su encendido discurso
