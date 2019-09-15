Un total de 76 personas fueron detenidas la tarde de este sábado, por participar en una protesta en favor de los migrantes y contra empresa Microsoft, frente a una de sus tiendas situada en la Quinta Avenida de Manhattan, en el centro de Nueva York, informó este domingo la prensa local.
Los participantes critican a la empresa tecnológica por hacer negocios con la policía de migración, conocida por sus siglas en inglés ICE. La protesta fue convocada por varias organizaciones como Close the Camps (Cerrad los campamentos) y el Movimiento Cosecha que intentaron bloquear la céntrica avenida.
"Nueva York exige que Microsoft termine su contrato con ICE, al igual que otras empresas tecnológicas que se están aprovechando de nuestro sufrimiento", asegura un Tuit de la cuenta del Movimiento Cosecha.
Por su parte, según un comunicado de Close the Camps, el gigante tecnológico "está permitiendo que ICE emplee su tecnología en campañas racistas contra los inmigrantes y las personas que están pidiendo asilo de manera legal"
Protesters shutting down 5th Ave!— Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) September 14, 2019
NYC demanding that @Microsoft end its contract with ICE, as well as all other tech companies that are profiting from our suffering. pic.twitter.com/omA4MMIVHX
"Siendo cómplices con las acciones (de las corporaciones) estamos siendo cómplices con el acoso de la comunidad latina y la tortura racista y el trauma que se le está infligiendo", aseguró en un comunicado Beatriz Lozano, una de las organizadoras de la protesta, que forzó a Microsoft a cerrar la tienda.
