El ministro italiano de Transporte, Danilo Toninelli, pidió el domingo sanciones contra Malta, acusándola de no rescatar barcos de migrantes en el Mediterráneo y de dejar a Italia todo el trabajo de rescate. Se trata del último choque entre ambos países sobre este tema.
Toninelli dijo en Twitter que la Unión Europea tenía que abrir "sus puertos a la solidaridad" y atender a los inmigrantes rescatados en el mar.
El Gobierno de Roma, una coalición del Movimiento 5 estrellas antisistema y la Liga de ultraderecha, ha prometido medidas enérgicas contra la inmigración, pese a que los flujos ahora son inferiores a los del pasado.
A las costas de Italia han llegado más de 650.000 inmigrantes desde 2014.
El miércoles, Malta no ayudó a un barco que llevaba a 190 inmigrantes y estaba cruzando aguas internacionales, diciendo que no estaba en peligro. Cuando estaba más cerca de la isla italiana de Lampedusa, el buque de guardacostas italiano Diciotti lo recogió.
El Diciotti lleva cuatro días frente a Lampedusa mientras los países discuten sobre dónde debería atracar.
"Ahora están a bordo de un barco militar, lo que prácticamente significa suelo italiano. Espero que Italia pida ayuda a otros Estados de la UE, les corresponde a ellos, pero Malta cumplió la ley internacional", dijo el domingo el primer ministro de Malta, Joseph Muscat, en una entrevista de radio.
Muscat no hizo ningún comentario sobre la petición de sanciones de Toninelli.
La disputa ilustra lo políticamente cargado que está el tema de la llegada de migrantes por mar pese al acuerdo migratorio alcanzado por los líderes de la UE en junio.
Durante la última semana, Malta ha rescatado dos barcos en peligro en sus aguas, uno el lunes con 114 personas a bordo y el otro el sábado con unos 60 inmigrantes.
