Miles de personas marchan en Atenas para conmemorar las protestas estudiantiles contra la dictadura de 1973

Miles de manifestantes han participado este sábado en una marcha para conmemorar el aniversario de una revuelta estudiantil que tuvo lugar en 1973 y que ayudó a acabar con la junta militar que gobernaba en el momento. Durante la manifestación se han producido varios enfrentamientos con la Policía, que ha mantenido un importante cordón policial. Más de 10.000 a lo largo del centro de Atenas.
Los participantes en la protesta han llevado carteles con la palabra "Resistencia" y han cantado eslóganes relacionados con la crisis económica que sufre Grecia, que ha desencadenado tres rescates internacionales a cambio de una grave crisis por los recortes.
La marcha ha finalizado en la embajada de Estados Unidos, a quien muchos griegos acusan de haber apoyado la dictadura militar de siete años que sufrió el país.
Al finalizar la manifestación, se han producido enfrentamientos entre la Policía y los participantes en la marcha, que han lanzado cócteles molotov y piedras contra los agentes en el distrito de Exarchia, donde se encuentra la Universidad Politécnica de Atenas, donde decenas de estudiantes murieron en 1973.
La cadena de televisión griega ha mostrado imágenes de la Policía lanzando gas lacrimógeno a los manifestantes encerrados en la Politécnica. Otros participantes en las protestas han construido barricadas con sillas y han lanzado cócteles molotov desde el tejado. Minutos más tarde, la Policía ha utilizado cañones de agua para dispersar a la concentración
