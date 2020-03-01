El movimiento opositor OLaNO gana las legislativas eslovacas y acaba con la hegemonía socialdemócrata

Praga
El movimiento opositor Gente Corriente y Personalidades Independientes (OLaNO), del populista conservador Igor Matovic, es vencedor de los comicios legislativos en Eslovaquia celebrados este sábado, tras el 50% del escrutinio de los votos.
Según el recuento del voto publicado que la Comisión Electoral ofreció en directo, OLaNO obtuvo el 24,24% de las papeletas, por delante del 19,57% del gobernante socialdemócrata SMER.
Esa formación, hegemónica en las urnas en los últimos quince años pero desprestigiada por el asesinato del periodista Jan Kuciak y los indicios de connivencia con el crimen organizado, ha retrocedido desde el 28,28% obtenido hace cuatro años. Por el contrario, OLaNO ha subido del 11,2 puntos, impulsado por el voto protesta y con una campaña centrada en la lucha contra la corrupción.
Con un 8,56% de los votos (frente al 8,04% de 2016), el partido neonazi Nuestra Eslovaquia, de Marian Kotleba, se convierte en tercera fuerza de un fragmentado Consejo Nacional (Parlamento).
Le sigue de cerca, con el 8,53%, otra formación de extrema derecha: "Somos una familia" (Jsme Rodina), socio eslovaco del nacionalista y xenófobo "Movimiento por una Europa de Naciones y Libertades" abanderado por la francesa Marine Le Pen y el italiano Matteo Salvini.
La formación liberal Libertad y Solidaridad (SaS), que cayó del 12,10% al 5,15%, y el recién creado Por la gente (Za ludi), formación centrista del ex presidente Andrej Kiska, que obtiene el 5,14%, entrarían también en el Parlamento unicameral.
En cambio, la nueva coalición centrista Eslovaquia Progresiva-Unidos, donde militó la jefe de Estado, Zuzana Caputova, con el 5,63%, no habría logrado superado el umbral del 7 % exigido para la alianzas (5% para partidos indivuales).
La participación en las urnas fue del 64%, frente al 59,8% de 2016, según estos resultados parciales, que, de confirmarse, complican la formación del nuevo Gobierno. Matovic tendría que negociar el apoyo de otras tres fuerzas de la oposición, una situación que auguraría inestabilidad política en el país centroeuropeo.
