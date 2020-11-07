washington
El rapero King Von murió durante un tiroteo registrado en el estacionamiento de un club nocturno de Atlanta (Georgia), informaron hoy las autoridades.
King Von, de 26 años, cuyo nombre verdadero era Dayvon Bennett, murió la madrugada de este viernes junto a otra persona en el tiroteo, en el que otras cuatro personas resultaron heridas de bala, informó la Policía Federal (FBI) de Georgia, encargada de la investigación.
El incidente se produjo durante una discusión entre dos grupos de jóvenes y, posteriormente, intervinieron en él un agente de la Policía de Atlanta fuera de servicio que trabajaba en el club nocturno y otro agente que patrullaba cerca del lugar, que también dispararon sus armas para "detener el tiroteo".
"Nuestros investigadores creen que -King Von- recibió un disparo durante el tiroteo inicial entre los dos grupos de hombres, antes de que la Policía respondiera e intentara detener el tiroteo", informó la Policía de Atlanta en un comunicado.
El rapero fue trasladado a un hospital en un vehículo privado, pero falleció debido a las heridas de bala que había recibido, mientras que la Policía detuvo a dos personas relacionadas con el incidente.
King Von, natural de Chicago y que inició su carrera de rapero tras mudarse a Atlanta, había situado dos de sus discos, Grandson, Vol. 1 y Levon James, entre los mejores álbumes de Rythm & Blues y Hip-Hop de la revista Billboard. Considerado un rapero que tenía un gran futuro, King Von había lanzado hace una semana un nuevo álbum, Welcome To O'Block.
