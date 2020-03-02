Estás leyendo: Muere un niño al volcar una embarcación junto a la isla griega de Lesbos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Muere un niño al volcar una embarcación junto a la isla griega de Lesbos 

El mando del ejército en Lesbos ha anunciado maniobras con artillería pesada en muchas de las playas de la isla.

Migrantes de Agfanistán llegan a una playa de Skala Sikamias, en la isla de Lesbos. - REUTERS
Migrantes de Agfanistán llegan a una playa de Skala Sikamias, en la isla de Lesbos. - REUTERS

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

EFE

Un niño ha muerto este lunes por la mañana al volcar un bote con 48 migrantes y refugiados ante las costas de la isla de Lesbos, según ha informado la guardia costera de Grecia.

Los servicios de rescate consiguieron rescatar del agua a toda la tripulación menos al menor, que ingresó cadáver en el hospital. Se trata del primer incidente mortal que se conozca en los cuatro días que han transcurrido desde que Turquía decidió abrir sus fronteras y cancelar así de facto el acuerdo con la Unión Europea sobre migración. 

Si bien la presión por cruzar la frontera es sobre todo patente en la linde terrestre, las llegadas a las islas del mar Egeo están aumentando. Desde las siete del domingo por la mañana hasta la misma hora de este lunes arribaron cerca de un millar y la guardia costera realizó mas de una veintena de operaciones de rescate.

La mayoría de estas operaciones se produjeron en Lesbos, donde desembarcaron 423 personas, seguidas de Quíos, con 252, Samos con 85, Farmakonisi con 36 y Meyisti, con 17. 

En medio de esta nueva vuelta de tuerca de la crisis migratoria, el mando del ejército en Lesbos ha anunciado maniobras con artillería pesada en muchas de las playas de la isla, y alertó a la población de que si penetraba en las zonas en cuestión corría peligro.

Fuentes militares han especificado que en los alrededores de la zona donde se hacen las maniobras suenan las alarmas y hay personal que advierte a los que se acercan. Si a pesar de todo hay personas que penetran en esas zonas -también por mar- estas se interrumpen hasta su evacuación.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú