Una embarcación con 52 personas a bordo naufragó en las aguas de Lampedusa (Italia) el pasado 7 de octubre, en la tragedia sobrevivieron tan solo 22 y el resto murieron ahogadas. Los cuerpos de aquellos que cayeron al fondo del mar han sido encontrados a 60 metros de profundidad por la Guardia Costera italiana, quienes han publicado en un vídeo la recuperación de los restos.
Las imágenes, recogidas por medios italianos como el Corriere della Sera o Repubblica, muestran la crudeza de una crisis en las aguas del Mediterráneo que no ha cesado y que en lo que va de año se ha llevado a más de mil vidas.
Los buzos de la Guardia Costera se sumergieron al sur de Lampedusa para tratar de recuperar a las víctimas del naufragio, hallaron 12 cadáveres en total, entre los que se encontraba una madre abrazada a su bebé.
En lo que va de año, hasta septiembre de 2019, un total de 994 migrantes han muerto o desaparecido en las aguas del Mediterráneo en su camino hacia Europa, según datos del proyecto Missing Migrants de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM).
Numerosas personas y organizaciones han mostrado su reacción al vídeo en las redes sociales. Así, la ONG Proactiva Open Arms ha criticado en su cuenta de twitter: "Golpea la imagen, pero más duele saber que las decenas de vidas que junto a esta persona se hundieron en el fondo, podrían seguir vivas. Buscaban una Europa en paz y les atrapó el fondo del mar. Malditos sean los verdugos. Ojalá no les deje dormir".
Golpea la imagen, pero más duele saber que las decenas de vidas que junto a esta persona se hundieron en el fondo, podrían seguir vivas. Buscaban una Europa en paz y les atrapó el fondo del mar.— Open Arms (@openarms_fund) October 16, 2019
Malditos sean los verdugos. Ojalá no les deje dormir. #Cadavidacuenta #Lampedusa pic.twitter.com/m4DPOUXBrw
