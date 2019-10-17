Público
Muertes en el Mediterráneo Hallan en el fondo marino los cuerpos de un naufragio en Lampedusa

Las imágenes del vídeo, publicado por la Guardia Costera italiana, muestran la crudeza de una crisis en las aguas del Mediterráneo que no ha cesado y que en lo que va de año se ha llevado a más de mil vidas.

Captura del vídeo de rescate de los cuerpos del naufragio en Lampedusa./ Guardia Costeira

Una embarcación con 52 personas a bordo naufragó en las aguas de Lampedusa (Italia) el pasado 7 de octubre, en la tragedia sobrevivieron tan solo 22 y el resto murieron ahogadas. Los cuerpos de aquellos que cayeron al fondo del mar han sido encontrados a 60 metros de profundidad por la Guardia Costera italiana, quienes han publicado en un vídeo la recuperación de los restos.

Las imágenes, recogidas por medios italianos como el Corriere della Sera o Repubblica, muestran la crudeza de una crisis en las aguas del Mediterráneo que no ha cesado y que en lo que va de año se ha llevado a más de mil vidas

Los buzos de la Guardia Costera se sumergieron al sur de Lampedusa para tratar de recuperar a las víctimas del naufragio, hallaron 12 cadáveres en total, entre los que se encontraba una madre abrazada a su bebé. 

En lo que va de año, hasta septiembre de 2019, un total de 994 migrantes han muerto o desaparecido en las aguas del Mediterráneo en su camino hacia Europa, según datos del proyecto Missing Migrants de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM).

Captura del vídeo de rescate de los cuerpos del naufragio de Lampedusa el pasado 7 de octubre. / Guardia Costeira

Numerosas personas y organizaciones han mostrado su reacción al vídeo en las redes sociales. Así, la ONG Proactiva Open Arms ha criticado en su cuenta de twitter: "Golpea la imagen, pero más duele saber que las decenas de vidas que junto a esta persona se hundieron en el fondo, podrían seguir vivas. Buscaban una Europa en paz y les atrapó el fondo del mar. Malditos sean los verdugos. Ojalá no les deje dormir".

