Negociaciones para la tregua en Gaza se reanudarán mañana en Doha, según fuentes egipcias

Habrá una delegación israelí para responder a la propuesta actualizada de Hamás.

Personas ondean banderas palestinas en una manifestación bajo el lema "Detengan el genocidio" en solidaridad con el pueblo palestino, en Nápoles, Italia, el 15 de marzo de 2024. CESARE ABBATE / EFE

El cairo

Las negociaciones para la tregua en Gaza están previstas que se reanuden mañana, domingo, en Doha, informaron hoy a Efe fuentes de Inteligencia egipcias, en las que habrá una delegación israelí para responder a la propuesta actualizada de Hamás.

