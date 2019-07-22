Público
Nueva Zelanda Miles de neozelandeses entregan al Gobierno sus armas tras el atentado de Christchurch

“Las cifras provisionales muestran que 2.143 dueños de armas han participado desde que comenzaron los eventos de recolección la semana pasada en todo el país", según el ministro de Policía, Stuart Nash. 

Tienda de armas en Nueva Zelanda. REUTERS / JORGE SILVA

La primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda, Jacinda Ardern, anunciando la prohibición de armas. AFP/ Yelim Lee

La Policía de Nueva Zelanda ha recibido más de 2.000 armas semiautomáticas de estilo militar y fusiles de asalto tras la prohibición establecida después del atentado terrorista del pasado mes de marzo contra dos mezquitas de la ciudad de Christchurch. 

El ministro de Policía, Stuart Nash, ha indicado en un comunicado que “las cifras provisionales muestran que 2.143 dueños de armas han participado desde que comenzaron los eventos de recolección la semana pasada en todo el país". En total, "se han recuperado 3.275 armas, 7.827 partes prohibidas y accesorios y se han entregado 6,2 millones de dólares neozelandeses en compensación por las entregas", recoge el comunicado. 

Los dueños de las armas en cuestión tienen hasta el próximo 20 de diciembre de plazo para entregarlas en el marco de una amnistía. El ministro ya había explicado que 208 millones de dólares neozelandeses habían sido reservados para compensar a los propietarios de las armas de fuego semiautomáticas prohibidas, hasta el 95% por ciento del coste original. 

El Parlamento aprobó en abril la Ley de Reforma de Armas, los primeros cambios sustanciales a las leyes de armas del país en décadas, la reforma contó con 119 votos a favor y 1 en contra.

La votación se produjo menos de un mes después del tiroteo masivo en el que murieron 51 personas y decenas resultaron heridas en los ataques supremacistas contra dos mezquitas de Christchurch.  

La Policía estimó que alrededor de 14.300 semiautomáticas de estilo militar se verían afectadas por la nueva ley, aunque el Gobierno afirmó que era difícil predecir el número exacto.  Antes de que se lanzará el plan de compensación, ya se habían entregado casi 700 armas.

