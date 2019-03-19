Un profesor y otros tres miembros del personal de una escuela en Oslo han resultado heridos este martes por un atacante armado con un cuchillo, según ha informado la Policía. El atacante ha sido detenido y, por el momento, no está claro el motivo de los hechos.
Las cuatro víctimas, todas ellas empleados de la escuela, han sido trasladadas al hospital con heridas menores, ha precisado la Policía a la agencia de noticias NTB.
