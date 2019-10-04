La Fiscalía Antiterrorista francesa asumió este viernes la investigación del asesinato ayer de cuatro policías en la prefectura de París, que se trata a partir de ahora como un posible acto de terrorismo, informó una fuente del Ministerio Público.
"Teniendo en cuenta los elementos recogidos a esta altura de las pesquisas (...), la Fiscalía Nacional Terrorista ha asumido la investigación abierta tras los hechos cometidos ayer en la Prefectura de Policía", señaló la fuente.
Los homicidios fueron perpetrados por un funcionario administrativo de la policía, que atacó con un cuchillo a varios de sus compañeros en la prefectura, causando la muerte de cuatro de ellos y heridas a otro, antes de ser abatido por un agente.
