París Francia investiga como acto terrorista el asesinato de los cuatro policías en París

Los homicidios fueron perpetrados por un funcionario administrativo de la policía, que atacó con un cuchillo a varios de sus compañeros en la prefectura, causando la muerte de cuatro de ellos y heridas a otro, antes de ser abatido por un agente.

03/10/2019 - El personal de seguridad es visto después de un ataque contra la sede de la policía en París, Francia. REUTERS / Christian Hartmann

La Fiscalía Antiterrorista francesa asumió este viernes la investigación del asesinato ayer de cuatro policías en la prefectura de París, que se trata a partir de ahora como un posible acto de terrorismo, informó una fuente del Ministerio Público. 

"Teniendo en cuenta los elementos recogidos a esta altura de las pesquisas (...), la Fiscalía Nacional Terrorista ha asumido la investigación abierta tras los hechos cometidos ayer en la Prefectura de Policía", señaló la fuente. 

