Francia Al menos cuatro muertos en un ataque con cuchillo en una comisaría de París

El autor del ataque, que ha sido abatido, es un funcionario que trabaja en labores administrativas en la sede policial. Toda la zona de los alrededores de Notre Dame ha sido acordonada y blindada por la Policía.

Agentes de Policía se han desplegado cerca de la comisaría donde se ha producido el ataque, al lado de la catedral de Notre Dame (París). /REUTERS

Al menos cuatro personas han muerto en el ataque perpetrado con cuchillo por un funcionario de las fuerzas de seguridad francesas contra otros agentes en la Prefectura de Policía en París, informó este jueves un representante sindical.

El secretario regional del sindicato Alliance Police Nationale, Loïc Travers, explicó a la prensa que el autor del ataque, un trabajador del personal administrativo con más de 20 años de experiencia, fue abatido por otro policía con un arma automática.

Según Travers, el agresor comenzó el ataque en su propio despacho, tras lo cual salió y continuó la agresión en otras dependencias de la Prefectura, ubicada junto a la catedral Notre Dame de París.

En el momento del ataque, que tuvo lugar a las 13.00 hora local (11.00 GMT), las dependencias policiales se encontraban en plena actividad, apuntó el representante policial.

Se desconocen por el momento las motivaciones del atacante, pero los primeros elementos facilitados por los medios apuntan que se trata de un asunto interno que afectaba al agresor, que utilizó un cuchillo cerámico y actuó solo.

Los puentes que dan acceso a la isla de la Cité, donde se ubica la Prefectura, han sido cerrados por los autoridades, que también han clausurado la cercana estación de metro. Asimismo, todas las personas no vinculadas con la investigación abierta fueron evacuadas de la sede de la Prefectura.

El ministro francés del Interior, Christophe Castaner, fue hasta el lugar para controlar el operativo desplegado, y también acudió al lugar el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron.

"París llora a los suyos esta tarde tras este espantoso ataque. El balance es grave. Varios policías han perdido la vida. En mi nombre y el de los parisinos, mis primeros pensamientos van hacia las familias de las víctimas y sus allegados", destacó en Twitter la alcaldesa parisina, Anne Hidalgo.

