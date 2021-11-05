El Parlamento chileno votará el lunes si continúa el juicio político contra Piñera por los 'papeles de Pandora'

madrid
El juicio político contra el presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, por su aparición en los 'papeles de Pandora', se retomará el próximo lunes pese a que la Comisión Revisora del Congreso ha recomendado este viernes que no prospere.
La votación de la comisión es no vinculante y, por ello, el juicio seguirá. Sin embargo, los cinco diputados que tenían que votar se dividieron: dos votaron en contra, dos a favor y uno se abstuvo, según recoge Efe.
"Aquí hay hechos que han afectado a Chile (...) Nunca se ha llegado a aclarar por qué se hizo un negocio fuera de nuestro país y aunque (Piñera) haya sido sobreseído, no hay motivo para no juzgarle políticamente", esgrimió Maya Fernández, presidenta de la comisión, y que votó a favor, según recoge la agencia.
Para que el juicio siga adelante al menos 78 de los 155 diputados tendrán que votar a favor
El próximo lunes será la cita clave del juicio: la votación en la Cámara de los Diputados, donde se requerirá del apoyo de 78 de los 155 parlamentarios. Si prospera, después se votará en el Senado, donde necesita un quórum de los tercios.
Además del juicio político, la Fiscalía anunció la apertura de una investigación por eventuales ilícitos de cohecho, soborno y delitos tributarios presuntamente cometidos por Piñera en la venta en 2010 de su participación en un proyecto de megamineria llamado Minera Dominga.
Esta transacción contenía una condición de pago vinculada a políticas ambientales y fue realizada en el paraíso fiscal Islas Vírgenes Británicas poco después de que Piñera comenzara su primer periodo de Gobierno (2010-2014), según figuró en los 'papeles de Pandora', publicación a cargo del Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación (ICIJ), en colaboración con los medios chilenos CIPER y LaBot.
