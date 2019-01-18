El Parlamento sueco eligió al socialdemócrata Stefan Löfven primer ministro del país. Löfven seguirá en el poder gobernando en minoría con los ecologistas gracias a un pacto con los partios de centroderecha y al consentimiento de los excomunistas.
Löfven recibió 115 votos a favor, por 153 en contra y 77 abstenciones, con lo que se cumple la condición establecida en el sistema sueco para ser elegido primer ministro: no tener la mayoría de la Cámara en contra, fijada en 175 escaños.
Fue la tercera votación celebrada tras las elecciones legislativas de septiembre, en las que el bloque de izquierda de Löfven, cuyo partido fue el más votado, logró 144 escaños frente a 143 de la Alianza y 62 de la ultraderecha, aislada por el resto de partidos políticos.
