montevideo
El expresidente uruguayo José Mujica (2010-2015) evoluciona "tranquilo y sin complicaciones" después de la endoscopia a la que se le sometió este martes y en la que le fue hallada una úlcera de esófago provocada por un "cuerpo extraño".
Así lo aseguró este domingo la médica personal del exmandatario, Raquel Pannone, quien añadió que "no ha habido ninguna novedad" en la evolución positiva.
"Viene bien, tranquilo y sin complicaciones y va retomando sus actividades en el campo", indicó en referencia a las actividades de Mujica en su vivienda a las afueras de Montevideo.
El también exministro y exsenador, fue internado por un dolor provocado por un "cuerpo extraño", como lo denominaron los otorrinolaringólogos Martín Fraschini y Andrés Munyo, que inicialmente se identificó como una espina de pescado pero que, en la intervención posterior, no fue encontrado.
Los doctores tomaron una biopsia de la zona para descartar alguna otra patología, y aseguraron que el expresidente tuvo "una excelente evolución".
"Los estudios se realizaron con un seguimiento clínico, estudios imagen, tomografía, cuello y tórax que salieron muy bien. Tuvo una excelente evolución retomando la vía oral, sin dolor y muy buen ánimo", enfatizo Munyo.
El también exguerrillero, que cumplirá 86 años el próximo 20 de mayo, abandonó su escaño en el Senado en 2020 tras el aumento de casos por la pandemia de la covid-19 y ante el riesgo que suponía para su salud, ya que, además de su avanzada edad, padece una enfermedad autoinmune.
