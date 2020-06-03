madridActualizado:
El fiscal General de Minnesota, Keith Ellison, elevará los cargos contra el ex oficial de policía de Minneapolis Derek Chauvin, el hombre imputado por asesinato que se arrodilló en el cuello de George Floyd impidiéndole respirar hasta que falleció. Así, Chauvin pasará a estar acusado de un asesinato en segundo grado.
Además, el fiscal agregará cargos por ayudar e instigar el asesinato contra los otros tres oficiales que estaban en el lugar de los hechos. Así lo ha señalado la senadora de Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, en su cuenta de Twitter. "Este es otro paso importante para la justicia", ha añadido.
En concreto, los otros agentes implicados Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng y Thomas Lane, también serán acusados de ayudar e instigar en un asesinato en segundo grado.
Derek Chauvin, el agente de Policía imputado por el asesinato del ciudadano de raza negra George Floyd en Mineápolis, origen de la ola de protestas y disturbios que ha sacudido Estados Unidos en los últimos días, mantuvo su rodilla sobre el cuello del fallecido durante ocho minutos y 46 segundos en la maniobra de detención de la víctima.
La autopsia encargada por la familia de George Floyd concluyó en que el hombre, de 46 años de edad, murió de asfixia en el lugar de la detención. Esta afirmación contradice la versión policial y se basa en una autopsia privada realizada a petición de la familia. La asfixia según esta fuente fue provocada por una compresión continuada del cuello y la espalda que provocaron una falta de riego sanguíneo al cerebro, según ha explicado en rueda de prensa un abogado de la familia, Ben Crump, y recoge la prensa estadounidense.
