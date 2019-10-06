La participación en las elecciones legislativas que se celebran hoy en Portugal ha descendido casi seis puntos respecto a 2015 a tres horas del cierre de las urnas, con un registro del 38,59 % frente al 44,38 % que se anotaba en la misma franja horaria en los comicios de hace cuatro años.
En total, habían votado hasta las 16.00 hora local (15.00 GMT) 4,17 millones de electores, 125.000 menos que a la misma hora en las anteriores legislativas, según el último informe del Ministerio de Administración Interna.
La jornada, que transcurre sin incidentes, comenzó con poca afluencia de votantes a las urnas. Al mediodía, la participación se situaba en el 18,83 %, por debajo del 20,65 % registrado a la misma hora en los comicios de 2015.
En conjunto, están llamados a votar 10,8 millones de portugueses, de los que 1,5 millones son residentes en el extranjero, para elegir a los 230 diputados que compondrán la próxima Asamblea de la República.
Todos los líderes políticos, que votaron por la mañana, y el presidente de Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, hicieron un llamamiento al voto frente al fantasma de la abstención. Rebelo de Sousa insistió en que "es fundamental que voten" y recordó los desafíos globales a los que se enfrenta Portugal en el marco de la Unión Europea.
Las urnas abrieron a las 08:00 horas (07:00 GMT) en Portugal continental y en Madeira, y está previsto que cierren a las 19:00 (18:00 GMT) y una hora después en el archipiélago de las Azores debido a la diferencia horaria.
