La presidenta del Parlamento danés, a una diputada: "No eres bienvenida en la Sala con tu bebé"

"No eres bienvenida en la Sala con tu bebé", le dijo Pia Kjærsgaard, presidenta del Parlamento de Dinamarca, a una diputada el pasado martes. La madre, Mette Abildgaard, explicó a través de las redes sociales que no le había quedado otra alternativa y que, como último recurso, decidió entrar a la Sala con su bebé de cinco meses.
Sin embargo, la presidenta del Parlamento quiso justificar la decisión de expulsar a la diputada danesa: "Son los parlamentarios los que tienen que estar en la Sala, no los bebés o los niños".
Mette Abildgaard tuvo que dejar a su hija con un ayudante para volver al hemiciclo para votar en la sesión. "No pedí permiso antes de entrar porque ya había visto a una compañera en una situación similar, y no había ocurrido nada", explica la diputada a través de un post en Facebook.
No es la primera vez que se da esta situación. En España, la entonces diputada de Podemos Carolina Bescansa, lo hizo en 2016. Entonces se creó una gran polémica en el país aunque la senadora del PSC, Iolanda Pineda, ya llevó su bebé a la Cámara en 2012.
La primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda, Jacinta Ardern, acudió con su hija de tres meses en septiembre a la Asamblea anual de la ONU. Lo hizo para demostrar su capacidad de compaginar su labor al frente a la presidencia del Gobierno con su reciente maternidad. “¿Por qué no debería concebirse un niño durante una campaña electoral?”, le había preguntado un periodista australiano en febrero de 2018.
